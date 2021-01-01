Dell Alienware m15 R4 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
- Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
Case
|Weight
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Width
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
|Height
|276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
|1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.4%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|52 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|180 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|9.9 x 5.3 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1171
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +18%
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R4 +14%
7337
6409
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3457
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
