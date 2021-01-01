Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R4 or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R4 vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

Dell Alienware m15 R4
VS
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11375H
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile
RAM 8GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (114.1 vs 154.4 square inches)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R4
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 360.3 mm (14.19 inches) 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 276.3 mm (10.88 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.4% ~73.3%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.6 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB 62.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 77%
Max. brightness
Alienware m15 R4
300 nits
Predator Triton 300 SE +10%
330 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 0 W

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 9.9 x 5.3 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 1
NVMe Yes Yes

