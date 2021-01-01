Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R4 or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R4 vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

75 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
VS
75 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
From $1749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R4
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 360.3 mm (14.19 inches) 358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
Height 276.3 mm (10.88 inches) 261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
Thickness 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.4% ~79.2%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors White, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 52 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
Alienware m15 R4
300 nits
Predator Triton 500 SE +317%
1250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware m15 R4 +10%
13.8 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 9.9 x 5.3 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

