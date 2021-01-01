Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R4 or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R4 vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51

70 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
From $870
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
  • Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (134.5 vs 154.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R4
vs
Swift 3 SF316-51

Case

Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 360.3 x 276.3 x 17.8-20.5 mm
14.19 x 10.88 x 0.7-0.81 inches		 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.4% ~82.3%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.7 mm
Colors White, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1119:1 1842:1
sRGB color space 99.7% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile 71.4% 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% 66.6%
Response time - 26 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 800 gramm 271 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware m15 R4 +879%
13.8 TFLOPS
Swift 3 SF316-51
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x4W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 85 dB 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 9.9 x 5.3 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Dell Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4
3. Dell Alienware m15 R4 and m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
4. Dell Alienware m15 R4 and m15 R3
5. Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 and Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
7. Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
8. Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 and Aspire 5 (A517-52)
9. Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 and Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 and Dell Alienware m15 R4 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский