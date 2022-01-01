You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK Apple M1 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 237-323% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 86 against 49.9 watt-hours

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (100.1 vs 154.4 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 360.3 x 276.3 x 17.8-20.5 mm

14.19 x 10.88 x 0.7-0.81 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.4% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.5 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 - Noise level 52 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1069:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Alienware m15 R4 300 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 240 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 800 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 130 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Alienware m15 R4 +431% 13.8 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 3 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x4W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 85 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 9.9 x 5.3 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

