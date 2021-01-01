Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R4 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R4 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Dell Alienware m15 R4
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R4 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 220-300% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (110.5 vs 154.4 square inches)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R4
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 360.3 mm (14.19 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 276.3 mm (10.88 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.4% ~75.8%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 180 W

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x4W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 9.9 x 5.3 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Alienware m15 R4 and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4
3. Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m15 R3
4. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and XPS 15 9500
5. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and ROG Strix G15 G513
6. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
7. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and GE66 Raider
8. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and GF75 Thin

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Dell Alienware m15 R4 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский