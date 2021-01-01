Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R4 or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R4 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R4 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Can run popular games at about 69-95% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (140.6 vs 154.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 360.3 mm (14.19 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 276.3 mm (10.88 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.4% ~74%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 7.3 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB 57 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1179:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 608 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 9.9 x 5.3 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1380 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 7.066 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 2560
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 2x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 2
NVMe Yes Yes

