Dell Alienware m15 R4 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 256-350% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 86 against 63 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (98.4 vs 154.4 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
|635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.4%
|~85.1%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|52 dB
|41.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|897:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|58 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|9.9 x 5.3 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
ZenBook 14 UX435 +2%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R4 +73%
3457
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|780-1215 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1290-1620 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|5120
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
