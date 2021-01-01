Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R4 or ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 256-350% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (111.4 vs 154.4 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
Width 360.3 mm (14.19 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 276.3 mm (10.88 inches) 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches) 17.3 mm (0.68 inches)
Area 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.4% ~75.1%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB 45.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1292:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.3%
Response time - 51 ms
Max. brightness
Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 9.9 x 5.3 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 896
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 1
NVMe Yes Yes

