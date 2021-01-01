Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R5 or Nitro 5 (AN515-55) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R5 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

77 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5
VS
64 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
Dell Alienware m15 R5
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
CPU
GPU
RAM

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R5 and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R5
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

Case

Weight 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 272.5 mm (10.73 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~72.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 180 W

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader - No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 1536
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

