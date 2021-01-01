Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) or Nitro 5 AN515-57 – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57

68 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
VS
57 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
vs
Nitro 5 AN515-57

Case

Weight 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~72.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1219:1 1480:1
sRGB color space 99% 53%
Adobe RGB profile 76% -
Response time 9 ms 11 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 780 gramm 500 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) +172%
8.7 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN515-57
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware m15 R4 or Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
2. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
3. Dell Alienware m15 R3 or Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
4. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 or Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) or Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
6. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
7. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
8. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
9. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
10. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 and Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский