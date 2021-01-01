Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R5 or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R5 vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

75 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5
VS
75 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
From $1749
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R5 and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R5
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches) 358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
Height 272.5 mm (10.73 inches) 261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
Thickness 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~79.2%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 5 ms -
Max. brightness
Alienware m15 R5
300 nits
Predator Triton 500 SE +317%
1250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 110-125 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1467 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1778 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware m15 R5 +8%
13.6 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader - Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

