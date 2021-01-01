Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51

67 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
From $1779
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
From $870
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (134.5 vs 150.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
vs
Swift 3 SF316-51

Case

Weight 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches		 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~82.3%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1219:1 1842:1
sRGB color space 99% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile 76% 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6%
Response time 9 ms 26 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 780 gramm 271 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 2560 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) +517%
8.7 TFLOPS
Swift 3 SF316-51
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82 dB 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and Alienware m17 R4
2. Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and Predator Triton 300 SE
3. Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and GP66 Leopard
5. Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
6. Swift 3 SF316-51 and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Swift 3 SF316-51 and XPS 17 9710 (2021)
8. Swift 3 SF316-51 and IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
9. Swift 3 SF316-51 and Aspire 5 (A517-52)
10. Swift 3 SF316-51 and Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 and Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский