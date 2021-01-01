Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (134.5 vs 150.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~82.3% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1219:1 1842:1 sRGB color space 99% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile 76% 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6% Response time 9 ms 26 ms Max. brightness Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) 300 nits Swift 3 SF316-51 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 780 gramm 271 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 80 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 2560 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) +517% 8.7 TFLOPS Swift 3 SF316-51 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.