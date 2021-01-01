Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

68 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
VS
66 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
From $1779
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 49.9 Wh
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 129-176% higher FPS
  • Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (100.1 vs 150.5 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1219:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 99% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 76% -
Response time 9 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 780 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

