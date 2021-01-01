Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 49.9 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Apple M1 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 129-176% higher FPS

Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 49.9 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (100.1 vs 150.5 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 - Noise level 50 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1219:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 99% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 76% - Response time 9 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) 300 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage 13.2 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 780 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 80 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 2560 1024 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) +235% 8.7 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 82 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.