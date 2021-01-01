Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) or ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

68 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
VS
70 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
From $1779
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
From $1799
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
vs
ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches		 354.9 x 259.9 x 27.2 mm
13.97 x 10.23 x 1.07 inches
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~72.8%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1219:1 -
sRGB color space 99% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 76% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 780 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 115-130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1240 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1660 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 16.9 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

