Dell Alienware m15 R5 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 98-134% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1160 grams less (around 2.56 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (110.5 vs 150.5 square inches)
- Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Width
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|Thickness
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.1%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|5 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware m15 R5 +8%
1528
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R5 +16%
8200
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4871
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|110-125 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1467 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1778 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.6 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|-
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
