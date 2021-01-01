Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R5 or ROG Zephyrus M16 – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R5 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

75 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R5 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 86-118% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (133.8 vs 150.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R5
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 272.5 mm (10.73 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~86%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 5 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 140 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 110-125 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1467 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1778 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware m15 R5 +157%
13.6 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16
5.299 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader - Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

