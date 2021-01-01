Dell Alienware m15 R5 vs ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (150.5 vs 166.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
|Height
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|268.9 mm (10.59 inches)
|Thickness
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|24.8 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.1%
|~76.9%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|200 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|-
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware m15 R5 +7%
1468
1369
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R5 +17%
7960
6832
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alienware m15 R5 +5%
557
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R5 +28%
4734
3688
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|95 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
