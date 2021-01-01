Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R5 or TUF Gaming A17 FA706 – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R5 vs ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706

77 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5
VS
68 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
Dell Alienware m15 R5
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R5 and ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (150.5 vs 166.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R5
vs
TUF Gaming A17 FA706

Case

Weight 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches) 399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
Height 272.5 mm (10.73 inches) 268.9 mm (10.59 inches)
Thickness 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches) 24.8 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~76.9%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 200 W

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader - No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

