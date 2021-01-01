Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R5 or TUF Gaming F15 (2021) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R5 vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

74 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5
VS
62 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R5 and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 118-161% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 86 against 48 watt-hours
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R5
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 272.5 mm (10.73 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches) 22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~73%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 789:1
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 41.9%
Response time 5 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware m15 R5 +20%
300 nits
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 546 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 110-125 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1467 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1778 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware m15 R5 +214%
13.6 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 77.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader - No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware m15 R4 or m15 R5
2. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or Dell Alienware m15 R5
3. Dell Alienware m15 R3 or m15 R5
4. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 or Dell Alienware m15 R5
5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) or Dell Alienware m15 R5
6. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or Gaming F15 (2021)
7. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and Dell Alienware m15 R5 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский