Dell Alienware m15 R5 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Dell Alienware m15 R5
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Dell Alienware m15 R5
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Display 1920 x 1080
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R5 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 190-259% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 96 against 86 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (126.9 vs 150.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R5
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 272.5 mm (10.73 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~82%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 240 W 120 W

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader - Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

