You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 86 against 58 watt-hours

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~72.5% Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 54.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 1255:1 sRGB color space 100% 55% Adobe RGB profile - 38.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 39.1% Response time 19 ms 19 ms Max. brightness Alienware m15 R6 +33% 400 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 58 Wh Full charging time 3:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 240 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 805 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB TGP 80 W 105 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1305 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1642 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2560 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Alienware m15 R6 8.7 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) +45% 12.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 74 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.6 x 7.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

