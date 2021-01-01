Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R6 or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R6 vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

67 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R6
VS
74 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
Dell Alienware m15 R6
From $1729
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
From $1749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R6 and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Can run popular games at about 76-104% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 213% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 400 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R6
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches) 358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
Height 272.5 mm (10.73 inches) 261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
Thickness 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~79.2%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Response time 19 ms -
Max. brightness
Alienware m15 R6
400 nits
Predator Triton 500 SE +213%
1250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware m15 R6
5.299 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE +138%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware m15 R6 or Dell Alienware m17 R4
2. Dell Alienware m15 R6 or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
3. Dell Alienware m15 R6 or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
4. Dell Alienware m15 R6 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
5. Dell Alienware m15 R6 or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
6. Acer Predator Triton 500 SE or MSI GS66 Stealth
7. Acer Predator Triton 500 SE or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
8. Acer Predator Triton 500 SE or Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
9. Acer Predator Triton 500 SE or HP Omen 15 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 500 SE and Dell Alienware m15 R6 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский