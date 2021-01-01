Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R6 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R6 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R6
VS
66 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Dell Alienware m15 R6
From $1729
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R6 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 129-176% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 86 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1470 grams less (around 3.24 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (100.1 vs 150.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R6
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Response time 19 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Alienware m15 R6 +235%
8.7 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

