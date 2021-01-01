Alienware m15 R6 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Apple M1 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile Apple M1 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 129-176% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 86 against 49.9 watt-hours

Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1470 grams less (around 3.24 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (100.1 vs 150.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 400:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Response time 19 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Alienware m15 R6 400 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 240 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 80 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 2560 1024 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Alienware m15 R6 +235% 8.7 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.