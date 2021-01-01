Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R6 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R6
VS
68 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Dell Alienware m15 R6
From $1729
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R6 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1160 grams less (around 2.56 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (110.5 vs 150.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R6
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 272.5 mm (10.73 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Response time 19 ms -
Max. brightness
Alienware m15 R6 +25%
400 nits
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
320 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware m15 R6 +8%
5.299 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

