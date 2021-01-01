Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R6 or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R6 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

67 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R6
VS
66 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
Dell Alienware m15 R6
From $1729
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R6 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (140.6 vs 150.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R6
vs
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Case

Weight 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 272.5 mm (10.73 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~74%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 57 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1179:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Response time 19 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 608 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 960 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS 4.608 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1920
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware m15 R6 +15%
5.299 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
4.608 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 2x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

