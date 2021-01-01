Dell Alienware m15 R6 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
Dell Alienware m15 R6
From $1729
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
- Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (140.6 vs 150.5 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.1%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|57 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|1179:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
|Response time
|19 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|608 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware m15 R6 +18%
1382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4934
5495
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R6 +40%
3725
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|960 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|4.608 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~11 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|1920
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|2x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|83 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
