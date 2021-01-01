Dell Alienware m15 R6 vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Dell Alienware m15 R6
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (140.6 vs 150.5 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.1%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
|Response time
|19 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1394
1398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R6 +35%
6268
4644
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware m15 R6 +20%
1720
1428
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R6 +68%
9176
5463
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|60-75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
