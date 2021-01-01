Dell Alienware m15 R6 vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 69-95% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|256 mm (10.08 inches)
|Thickness
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.1%
|~72.9%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
|Response time
|19 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1382
1418
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4934
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +44%
7112
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
n/a
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3725
3880
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|95 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
