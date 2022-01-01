Dell Alienware m15 R6 vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (137.8 vs 150.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches
|354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
|Area
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.1%
|~75.5%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|53.3 dB
|57.2 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|47.3%
|Response time
|19 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|200 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|955 gramm
|656 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1441
1745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6310
10981
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1716
1785
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9158
15582
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|76.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|13.0 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
