You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 56 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (137.8 vs 150.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~75.5% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 53.3 dB 57.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile - 47.3% Response time 19 ms - Max. brightness Alienware m15 R6 300 nits TUF Gaming F15 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 56 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 200 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 955 gramm 656 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 80 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Alienware m15 R6 +22% 8.7 TFLOPS TUF Gaming F15 (2022) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 76.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 13.0 x 7.8 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

