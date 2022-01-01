Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R7 or Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R7 vs Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R7
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
Dell Alienware m15 R7
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 74 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R7 and Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1480 grams less (around 3.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (150.5 vs 197.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 74 against 56 watt-hours
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R7
vs
Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

Case

Weight 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs)
Dimensions 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches		 400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm
15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 1277 cm2 (198 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~64.6%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 5120
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 160
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

