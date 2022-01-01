Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R7 or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

Dell Alienware m15 R7 vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R7
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Dell Alienware m15 R7
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 0 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m15 R7 and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (114.1 vs 150.5 square inches)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m15 R7
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches		 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~73.3%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 62.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 77%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Alienware m15 R7
300 nits
Predator Triton 300 SE +10%
330 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 0 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Alienware m15 R7 +78%
8.7 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 SE
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Blade 15 (2022) vs Alienware m15 R7
2. Alienware m15 R6 vs Alienware m15 R7
3. ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) vs Alienware m15 R7
4. Alienware x14 vs Alienware m15 R7
5. Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs Alienware m15 R7
6. Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Predator Triton 300 SE
7. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) vs Predator Triton 300 SE
8. Katana GF66 vs Predator Triton 300 SE
9. Predator Triton 300 vs Predator Triton 300 SE

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Dell Alienware m15 R7 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский