Dell Alienware m15 R7 vs Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
- Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits
- Display has support for touch input
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (133.8 vs 150.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.4 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.1%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
|3
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|240 / 330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware m15 R7 +12%
1827
1628
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R7 +41%
12944
9174
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware m15 R7 +28%
1864
1454
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R7 +35%
17014
12577
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|125 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
