Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7 Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G16 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm

13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 53.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Alienware m15 R7 300 nits ROG Strix G16 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 64 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 / 280 / 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 95 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Alienware m15 R7 +22% 8.7 TFLOPS ROG Strix G16 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.9 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

