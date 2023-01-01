Dell Alienware m15 R7 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (150.5 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 101-138% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
|395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
|Area
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.1%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|53.9 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|64 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1811
2037
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12495
18789
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1824
2013
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16728
27538
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|2 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
