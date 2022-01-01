Dell Alienware m15 R7 vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (140.6 vs 150.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
|360 x 252 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.1%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|53.9 dB
|54 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|180 / 200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|486 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|14
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware m15 R7 +24%
1800
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R7 +165%
12605
4748
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware m15 R7 +28%
1824
1428
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R7 +206%
16728
5463
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|60-75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|81 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1