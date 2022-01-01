You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 2880 x 1800 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz

Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (111 vs 150.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches 317.4 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm

12.5 x 8.88 x 0.7 inches Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.9 mm Colors Black Black, Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 165 Hz 90 Hz PPI 141 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Alienware m15 R7 300 nits Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 180 / 240 W 65 / 120 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 95 W 35-40 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Alienware m15 R7 +74% 8.7 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.