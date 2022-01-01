Dell Alienware m15 R7 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz
- Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
- 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (111 vs 150.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
|317.4 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm
12.5 x 8.88 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|716 cm2 (111 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.1%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|65 / 120 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|14
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware m15 R7 +30%
1813
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R7 +172%
12630
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware m15 R7 +31%
1830
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R7 +220%
16990
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|35-40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
