Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3 Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) Dimensions 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches 360.3 x 276 x 20.5 mm

14.19 x 10.87 x 0.81 inches Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) 994 cm2 (154.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1% ~67.5% Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.5 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.2% Adobe RGB profile - 63.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Alienware m15 R7 300 nits Alienware m15 R3 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 13.2 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 180 / 240 W 130 / 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 895 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 5500M GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1375 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1645 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1408 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 88 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Alienware m15 R7 +88% 8.7 TFLOPS Alienware m15 R3 4.632 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2.5W 4x4W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 89.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size - 10.6 x 6.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

