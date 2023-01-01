You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (165.7 vs 182.7 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm

14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches 400.5 x 294.5 x 28.6 mm

15.77 x 11.59 x 1.13 inches Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~69.9% Side bezels 12.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level - 68.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 480 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1195:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 60.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 58.9% Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Alienware m16 300 nits Nitro 5 AN517-55 300 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 300 / 330 W 180 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 787 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 115 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Alienware m16 +21% 8.6 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN517-55 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 79.3 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.6 x 7.8 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.