Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 86 against 75 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1700 grams less (around 3.75 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 41% more compact case (98.3 vs 165.7 square inches)
  • 19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m16
vs
ROG Flow X13 (2023)

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches		 299 x 212 x 16.7-18.7 mm
11.77 x 8.35 x 0.66-0.74 inches
Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~82.1%
Side bezels 12.1 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 16 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 300 / 330 W 100 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Alienware m16 +18%
8.6 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 (2023)
7.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
