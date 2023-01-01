Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m16 or ROG Flow Z13 (2023) – what's better?

Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m16 and Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1820 grams less (around 4.01 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 42% more compact case (96.4 vs 165.7 square inches)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 58% sharper screen – 225 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m16
vs
ROG Flow Z13 (2023)

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches		 302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm
11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches
Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 622 cm2 (96.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~83.7%
Side bezels 12.1 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 16 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware m16
300 nits
ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 / 330 W 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Alienware m16 +16%
8.6 TFLOPS
ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
7.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
