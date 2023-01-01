Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m16 or ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m16 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)

62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m16
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
Dell Alienware m16
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1440
CPU
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m16 and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 103-140% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 170 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m16
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~74.1%
Side bezels 12.1 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware m16
300 nits
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 300 / 330 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 16
Threads 20 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 64 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80
GPU performance
Alienware m16
8.6 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +187%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
