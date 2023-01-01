Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m16 or ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m16
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
Dell Alienware m16
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m16 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1350 grams less (around 2.98 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (109.7 vs 165.7 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m16
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches		 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches
Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~80.2%
Side bezels 12.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware m16
300 nits
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 / 330 W 200 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Alienware m16 +21%
8.6 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Pro 16 (2023) or Alienware m16
2. ROG Strix SCAR 16 or Alienware m16
3. ROG Strix G16 or Alienware m16
4. Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) or Alienware m16
5. Alienware X16 or Alienware m16
6. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
7. ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) or ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
8. ROG Flow Z13 (2023) or ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) and Dell Alienware m16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский