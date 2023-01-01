Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m16 or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

67 out of 100
Dell Alienware m16
VS
70 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
Dell Alienware m16
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m16 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours
  • 32% sharper screen – 188 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (133.8 vs 165.7 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m16
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~77.8%
Side bezels 12.1 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal Yes -
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level (max. load) 57 dB 57.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync (configurable)
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No -
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1030:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 / 330 W 100 / 240 W
Weight of AC adapter - 741 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1425 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Alienware m16
8.8 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +51%
13.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 70 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m16:
    - Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.
    - Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).
    - The face scanner is available only in two configs: QHD with 240Hz and FHD with 480Hz.
    - Due to XMP profiles, RAM can operate at up to 5800 MHz.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

