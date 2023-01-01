You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs) Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (135.3 vs 165.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm

14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~85% Side bezels 12.1 mm 5.2 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 4 3

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 480 Hz 240 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Alienware m16 300 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 300 / 330 W 280 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5.4 GHz Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E) Threads 20 20 L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Alienware m16 +3% 1933 ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) 1873 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Alienware m16 +8% 15343 ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) 14198 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 115 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm GPU base clock - 1395 MHz FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Alienware m16 8.6 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +128% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2.5W 6x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.