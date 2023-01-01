You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2880 x 1620 CPU - Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs) Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits 49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (132.1 vs 165.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm

14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm

13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~78.7% Side bezels 12.1 mm 5 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 4 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2880 x 1620 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 480 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Alienware m16 300 nits Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 300 / 330 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 115 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Alienware m16 8.6 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +26% 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 12.8 x 7.3 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.