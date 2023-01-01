You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Battery 86 Wh - 70 Wh 96 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 60 Hz

Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (138.7 vs 165.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm

14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm

13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~82.9% Side bezels 12.1 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 4 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 480 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Alienware m16 300 nits Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 70 Wh 96 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 300 / 330 W 150 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 115 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Alienware m16 +15% 8.6 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.