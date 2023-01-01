Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m16 or VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m16 vs ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m16
VS
77 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
Dell Alienware m16
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m16 and ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours
  • 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (137 vs 165.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m16
vs
VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches		 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches
Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 884 cm2 (137 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~84%
Side bezels 12.1 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 4 3

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 480 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 300 / 330 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 20 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock - 1395 MHz
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Alienware m16
2. Razer Blade 16 or Dell Alienware m16
3. Asus ROG Strix G16 or Dell Alienware m16
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) or Dell Alienware m16
5. MSI Vector GP68 (2023) or Dell Alienware m16
6. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
7. ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) or VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
8. ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) or VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
9. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) or ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
10. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) or ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Dell Alienware m16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский