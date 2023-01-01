Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m16 or Vivobook Pro 16X OLED – what's better?

Dell Alienware m16 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m16
VS
63 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
Dell Alienware m16
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m16 and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 26-36% higher FPS
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (136.4 vs 165.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m16
vs
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches		 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm
13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches
Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~84.4%
Side bezels 12.1 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 480 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Alienware m16
300 nits
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 / 330 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Alienware m16 +48%
8.6 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.9 x 8.4 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
