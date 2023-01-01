Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m16 or Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m16 vs ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)

62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m16
VS
74 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
Dell Alienware m16
ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m16 and ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 96 against 86 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
  • 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (138.1 vs 165.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m16
vs
Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches		 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm
13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches
Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~83.3%
Side bezels 12.1 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level - 42 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 480 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 / 330 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 597 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1567 MHz
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Alienware m16
8.6 TFLOPS
Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +40%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.4
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 54.6 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Dell Alienware m16
2. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Alienware m16
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Dell Alienware m16
4. Razer Blade 16 and Dell Alienware m16
5. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 and Dell Alienware m16
6. Asus ROG Strix G16 and Dell Alienware m16
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) and Dell Alienware m16
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) and Dell Alienware m16
9. MSI Raider GE68 (2023) and Dell Alienware m16
10. MSI Vector GP68 (2023) and Dell Alienware m16
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) and Dell Alienware m16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский