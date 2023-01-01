Dell Alienware m16 vs ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 96 against 86 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
- 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (138.1 vs 165.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches
|355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm
13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches
|Area
|1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
|891 cm2 (138.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.4%
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|12.1 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|4
|2
|Noise level
|-
|42 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|480 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|236 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|300 / 330 W
|200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|597 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware m16 +9%
1933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m16 +22%
15343
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.6 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.4
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|54.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1