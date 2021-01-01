Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R3 or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 – what's better?

Dell Alienware m17 R3 vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Dell Alienware m17 R3
VS
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
Dell Alienware m17 R3
From $1649
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R3 and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R3
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 135-184% higher FPS
  • Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R3
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 399.8 mm (15.74 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 294.2 mm (11.58 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 22 mm (0.87 inches) 27.5 mm (1.08 inches)
Area 1176 cm2 (182.3 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~74.1%
Side bezels 8.4 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 9 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 130 / 180 / 240 / 330 W 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x5W 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1408 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2667 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 2
NVMe Yes Yes

