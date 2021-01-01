Dell Alienware m17 R3 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Dell Alienware m17 R3
From $1649
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R3
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 48% sharper screen – 188 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (133.8 vs 182.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|294.2 mm (11.58 inches)
|243 mm (9.57 inches)
|Thickness
|22 mm (0.87 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|1176 cm2 (182.3 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.1%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|8.4 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|9 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|130 / 180 / 240 / 330 W
|200 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x5W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
1520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
9325
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1408
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2667 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
